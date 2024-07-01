Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

