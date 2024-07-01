JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after buying an additional 457,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPM stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

