JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.32

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.32 and last traded at $206.18, with a volume of 1090078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.26.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $591.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.