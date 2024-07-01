JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Holdings Cut by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPEM stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

