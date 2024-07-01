JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. 992,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.