JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) is Skyline Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 4.2% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. 221,505 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

