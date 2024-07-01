JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

