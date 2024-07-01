Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.32 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.32 billion and approximately $256.88 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,074,016,866 coins and its circulating supply is 24,073,914,870 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,071,927,386.45236 with 24,071,942,545.05729 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18353208 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $276,411,110.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

