Kava (KAVA) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Kava has a market cap of $469.34 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00047401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

