Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in June

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Kesko Oyj stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

