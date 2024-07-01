Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

KMB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 525,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

