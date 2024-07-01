KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 16.0% in June

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
KIO opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $13.77.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.8%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
