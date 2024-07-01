KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 16.0% in June

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

KIO opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,693 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $574,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.