Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

