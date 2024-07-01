Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in June

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 31st total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,821.0 days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

Kobe Steel stock remained flat at $12.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

About Kobe Steel

See Also

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

