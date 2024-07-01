Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Tops $43.40 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $43.40 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Get Komodo alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00040248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,113,074 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.