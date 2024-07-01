Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,832 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Koppers by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Stock Down 0.6 %

KOP stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.