KRS Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

JPM stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $580.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.