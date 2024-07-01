Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.20 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%.
Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
