Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.56. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 126,947 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

