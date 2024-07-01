Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legrand Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Legrand has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

