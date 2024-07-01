Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXEO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

LXEO stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,364,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.