Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $32,441.85

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $102.18 million and approximately $32,441.85 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 163,818,396 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 163,766,103.41735378. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.63448197 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $17,014.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

