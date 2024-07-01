Lisk (LSK) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $147.14 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

