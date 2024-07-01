Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.81. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 2,680,155 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

