Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Down 6%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $25.41. 105,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 947,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

