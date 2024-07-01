LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,484 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after acquiring an additional 676,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,568,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 190,961 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

