LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.65. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

