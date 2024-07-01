LVW Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after acquiring an additional 748,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.42 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.