LVW Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $255.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.