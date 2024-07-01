LVW Advisors LLC Sells 85,314 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,314 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.56 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

