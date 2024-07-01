Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,242 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.