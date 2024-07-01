McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in McKesson by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5,683.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $584.46. 212,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,384. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.49. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

