Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $178.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.25.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $161.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

