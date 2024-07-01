Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Metalpha Technology alerts:

Metalpha Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATH opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Metalpha Technology has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Metalpha Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Metalpha Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metalpha Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalpha Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.