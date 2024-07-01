Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$77.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRU shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Metro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$76.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.59.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2740275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

