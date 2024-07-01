Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $446.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $456.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.15.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

