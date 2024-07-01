Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 16,254 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. 1,086,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,976,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

