Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 336 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CRWD traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.71. 410,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.57, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

