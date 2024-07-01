Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 877 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 639,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $88.69. 179,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,837. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

