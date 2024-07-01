Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1,854.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $44.04. 555,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,988. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

