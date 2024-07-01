Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,306,520. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

