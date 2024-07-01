Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

