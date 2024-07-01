Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.50. 1,177,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
