Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.74. 2,672,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,502,420. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

