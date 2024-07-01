Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 49,916 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,916 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 25.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 734.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Nasdaq by 94.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 192,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

