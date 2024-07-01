Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $5,998,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

