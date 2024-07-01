Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 80,124 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,124 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 22,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,794. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

