Monero Price Tops $169.25 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $169.25 or 0.00270022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and $53.61 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Monero alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00617653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00118650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.