MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,407,963. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.57. 1,100,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

