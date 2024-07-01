Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Montage Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

